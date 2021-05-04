Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.05 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.