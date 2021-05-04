Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of SHO opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

