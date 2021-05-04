Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

