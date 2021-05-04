Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

