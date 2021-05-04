Surgalign (SRGA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRGA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.67. 13,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,138. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRGA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

