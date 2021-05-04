Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $17.30 on Monday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

