Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYNA opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

