SyncFab Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.