Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $90.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $83.35 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,707,529 shares of company stock valued at $349,415,465. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.