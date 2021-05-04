TaaS (TAAS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

