Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. 18,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

