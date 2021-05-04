Tadpole Finance Price Up 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.90 million and $428,299.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.92 or 0.00031287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065553 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,889.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.58 or 0.03468382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.69 or 0.01145947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00735260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,960.97 or 0.99786238 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

