Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $175.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

