Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNDM opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

