Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -439.64 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

