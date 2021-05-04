Tap (XTP) Reaches One Day Volume of $623,266.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Tap has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $4.06 million and $623,266.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00079304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00069297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00852049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.65 or 0.09808643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

