Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $211.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

