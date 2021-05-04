Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $702.61

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 702.61 ($9.18) and traded as high as GBX 801.80 ($10.48). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 1,094,112 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 770.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.61. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.