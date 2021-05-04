TD Securities Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to $16.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $11.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

UNIEF traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

