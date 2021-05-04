TD Securities Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$16.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.07.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,102. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.70 million and a P/E ratio of -14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.78.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

