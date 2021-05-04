Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

