Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$33.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.11.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$26.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.68. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.