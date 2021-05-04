Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.50. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

