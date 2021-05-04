Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.51. Teekay shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 503,519 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.