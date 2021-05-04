Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.51. Teekay shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 503,519 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.
About Teekay (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
