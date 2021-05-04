Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TDE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,362. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2059 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. SR NT 2059 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.