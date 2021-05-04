Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,984,700 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 7,349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSSLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Telesites in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSLF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Telesites has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

