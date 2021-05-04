Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.
