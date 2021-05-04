Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

