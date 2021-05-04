Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9.75 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,114 ($14.55). The company had a trading volume of 174,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 13.50. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631.33 ($8.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,182 ($15.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,147.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 980.80. The company has a market cap of £744.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

