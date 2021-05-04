Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

