Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.10 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 1,166,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

