Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.29 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.240-0.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.