TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:TGO remained flat at $C$5.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. TeraGo has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.
TeraGo Company Profile
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
