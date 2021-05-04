TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Shares of TSE:TGO remained flat at $C$5.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15. TeraGo has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGO shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.