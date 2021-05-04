Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $31.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 21,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Ternium has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $19,217,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.