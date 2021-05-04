Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $117.29 million and $22.56 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00075610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.81 or 0.00893981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,744.40 or 0.10315947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00102249 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00046132 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

