Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.05. The company had a trading volume of 143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.