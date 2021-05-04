Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $185.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $4,757,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,518 shares of company stock valued at $41,675,362 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.