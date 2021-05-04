Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. 19,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

