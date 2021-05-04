Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $107.41 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.