Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $107.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

