TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.63.

Shares of TFII opened at C$108.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$108.84.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$422,762,116.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

