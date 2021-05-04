The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee Sells 2,639 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.