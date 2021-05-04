The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

NYSE CC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

