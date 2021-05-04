The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $177.00 at DA Davidson

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.38.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $180.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

