The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

