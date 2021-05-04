The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
