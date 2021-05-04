The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SRV stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

