The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Up 3.2%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.31. 12,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 632,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

