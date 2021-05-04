The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $337.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.78.

Shares of EL stock opened at $288.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

