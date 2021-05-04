The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $12.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.27. 74,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.30.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

