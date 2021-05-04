The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 123,702 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 160,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

NYSE GUT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.