The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. The Hershey accounts for 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,680. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

